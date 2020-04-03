Remember social distancing when playing outside in nice weekend weather

ZANESVILLE – Nice temperatures are in the forecast for the next couple of days, but, of course, social distancing is still encouraged for people who may want to go outside.

Going to a public park or playing pick-up team basketball games are not the healthiest options for enjoying the outdoors. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason recommends more distant activities for people to take up on the weekend.

“With this weekend being such a beautiful weekend, we’re encouraging people to do passive recreation – hiking, bicycling, things where, sure, you can engage with others but you’re going to do it from a socially safe distance,” Mason said.

If you have your heart set on participating in a team sport or taking the kids to a jungle gym, you are strongly advised to do these things either at or near the comfort of your own home.

“If you’re doing anything recreationally that involves another, it really needs to be with someone who is in your present household now; not a neighbor, not a friend from high school (or) from across the block or across the neighborhood, we really need to stay focused on keeping our distancing so we can flatten the curve,” Mason said.

If you’re looking to get some steps in and stay home, yard work is not a bad ideas as well.