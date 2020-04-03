Police: 10-year-old boy shot, wounded while playing outside

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — A 10-year-old boy playing outside his home with his mother was struck and wounded by an apparent stray bullet, authorities said, but the child is expected to fully recover.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday in Maple Heights. Police were notified after the mother took her son to the hospital.

The mother told police that she heard three loud pops, then noticed her son was bleeding from a gunshot wound to his stomach. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further details on his condition were not disclosed.

The name of the child and his mother were not released. No other injuries were reported in the incident, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

