Pemsl leaving Iowa to play final season as grad transfer

Sports
Associated Press11

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cordell Pemsl is planning to leave Iowa and play his final season at another school as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-8, 248-pound forward from Dubuque averaged 5.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 96 career games. Pemsl, who had three major surgeries over the last six years, was a reserve exclusively after starting 14 games as a freshman.

He did not say where he hopes to play.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable four years at the University of Iowa,” Pemsl said Friday. “I am grateful for the support Hawkeye Nation has shown me through many difficult times. With that being said, I am going to finish my degree and plan on completing my final year of eligibility at another school next season.”

