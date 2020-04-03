Muskingum County Reports 4th Confirmed Case of COVID-19/Safety Messages Issued

The Muskingum County Health Department Friday reported its 4th confirmed case of coronavirus. The positive test was recorded in a 54-year-old woman who lives in Muskingum County. This case is not releated to the first three confirmed cases in the county. She is recovering at home. No other details about this patient will be released. The Health Department also issued some safety messages: All car washes should be closed and vacuums turned off…all dog grooming and day care should closed…curbside pickup of non-essential products should close….respect signs that playgrounds are closed…all yard sales postponed until May 31st, 2020….and for delivery drivers, customers should step back to a safe distance or close the screen door.

The next Unified Command Center Update is Tuesday April 7th at 12:00 pm. It will be broadcast live on Whiz TV for the first time and will be streamed on Facebook.



