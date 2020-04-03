Local church comes up with way to allow its worshippers to continue to gather

ZANESVILLE – Meadow Farm Church Pastor Dean Cole originally had the idea for vehicles to show up for the procession at the the fairgrounds nearby where Cole would deliver his sermon on stage while everyone stayed in their cars. No such service was held because Meadow Farm feels like it is most important to stay home.

“The Health Department is under this directive from the Governor and through the Ohio Department of Health and right through our local health department. They are doing this in order to save lives so there is no conflict here in what our mission should be versus their mission and we should send the message that we agree with the stay at home directive so we cancelled those services on our own,” Cole said.

Cole feels that it is still very important for believers to be able to continue to worship and although this idea never came into fruition, Meadow Farm is still allowing its members to do so.

“Our services now are completely online. It’s on a Facebook account and they can also get on YouTube. So, we’re completely online. We have maybe three or four people that show up here to do that online streaming. We keep the video on for anyone who wants to come along later and view the services,” Cole said.

Meadow Farm is continuing to live stream Bible studies that are conducted in the middle of each week.