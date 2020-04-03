FRIDAY 4/3:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Breezy. High 63°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Quiet. Low 33°

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Shower Chance Late. Touch Warmer. High 66°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly sunny, warm and breezy end to the work week across SE Ohio, with highs climbing into the lower 60s this afternoon. Winds will be strongest during the late morning into the afternoon, with sustained winds between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Skies will remain mostly clear during the overnight, and winds will be subsiding. It will be another cold overnight, with some frost possible during the early morning. Lows will drop into the lower 30s across the region.

The weekend will feature more cloud cover, but it will be a bit warmer. Highs will climb into the mid 60s Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will return as well, especially late Saturday into Sunday, as a weak cold front moves into the region.

More rain and warmth will be had as we begin the new work week. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Monday, and into the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Best chance for rain will be late Monday through Wednesday. A slight chance of a shower lingers into Thursday, otherwise we will be drier and cooler. Highs will only warm to around 60 on Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

