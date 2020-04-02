State Fire Marshal’s Office says child has died in morning house fire

PERRY TWP. – According to the Perry Township Fire Department, they were dispatched for a structure fire just after 10:30 AM at 4545 East Pike. The New Concord and Washington Township Fire Departments were at the scene as well. Upon arrival, crews saw large heavy fire and smoke on the east side of the home.

“We did an interior attack the best we could until we got more help from other departments. At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office and I really don’t have any other information at this time,” Perry Township Fire Chief Justin Rodgers said.

Sheriff Matt Lutz says two of his deputies were injured while trying to help the family out of the home. Although Chief Rodgers would not share the nature of the injuries, many residents were medically transported away from the scene.

“We transported seven or eight patients – male, female, and children. So, I’m thinking that there were seven to nine who were in the residence,” Rodgers said.

According to Brian Bohnhert with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is still under investigation but appears to be accidental. He says the home did not have any smoke alarms.