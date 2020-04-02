Police Need Help Locating Wanted Man

The Zanesville Police Department needs your help locating an individual.

Cory Christian is known to be around the Zanesville, Coshocton and Cambridge areas.

He’s wanted on kidnapping, rape, attempted murder, aggravated arson and corrupting another with drugs.

He’s described as being 6’2 with black hair and brown eyes. He also has warrants with other agencies.

If you know the whereabouts of this individual contact the Zanesville Police Department at (740) 455-0700. Christian is considered to be armed and dangerous.