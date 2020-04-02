Ohio police identify victims in double fatal shooting

State
Associated Press19

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police identified two people who were found dead in a vehicle Thursday morning.

Dashaua Brown, 29, and Aaron Paige, 31, both of Cleveland were found dead in a car in Middletown.

Middletown police received a call about a car being in the middle of the road early Thursday morning, according to city spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan.

The victims were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The motive of the deadly shooting is unclear. The case remains under investigation.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio extends stay-at-home order; logs record jobless claims

Associated Press

Ohio State Highway Patrol recognizes distracted driving awareness month

Chip Reid

Ohio extends stay-at-home order; logs record jobless claims

Associated Press