Guernsey Co. Covid-19 Case

The Guernsey County Health Department is reporting their first case of the Coronavirus.

The positive case is a female in her 30’s and was a contact of a confirmed case in another county.

Guernsey County Health Commissioner Dr. Colby said the female is home and recovering well.

They won’t release any demographic information related to the case to protect the privacy of the individual involved.

Dr. Colby said the Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department along with local health care systems, healthcare providers and community partners have been actively preparing to respond to possible cases of Covid-19 in the county.

Officials are now trying to identifying close contacts of the patient.