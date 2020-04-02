Governor DeWine: Stay at Home Order Extended until May 1st

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has extended the state’s stay at home order until May 1st. That was announced Thursday during DeWine’s daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus. The Governor said it’s clear we’re not going to be able to go back to normal now, so we have to stay at home. DeWine also announced that the new order will require grocery and retail stores to post a limit of people to be admitted at any one time to reduce virus risk. The store will be responsible to setting that number. The Governor also announced that while there are no limits on the number of people who attend a wedding or a funeral, receptions and wakes are limited to no more than 10 people. DeWine also announced that Ohio’s state parks will remain open as long as people distance themselves from others and that fishing allowed if proper distance is observed. The state says there are 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths in Ohio.

