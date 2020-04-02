Farmer’s Market to go on with restrictions

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market is maintaining its opening for this spring despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board Member Becky Clawson says that the market will use a drive thru business model to disperse goods and maintain safety precautions.

“So we started this drive thru farmers market because of the COVID closures and changes. Of course wanna be compliant with all of the governor’s orders. So we came up with this idea for the drive-thru market, so Saturday evening you can come to Restoration park and pick up orders that you paid for online from our local vendors.How you get that information you go right to Facebook and look up the Zanesville farmers market.”

All orders and payments are made online through the market’s Facebook page. Clawson maintains that all pickups will be safe and socially distant.

“You just drive up, tell us your name through the window, pop your trunk, we’ll put your stuff in your trunk or your backseat and you can be on your way. So completely compliant with COVID but still supporting our local vendors. Those local farmers and producers here and our local economy… Pickup will be on April 4th, Saturday, right here at Restoration park, in the Putnam area, from four to six pm… We are also completely compliant and there will only be a couple of individuals here from the farmer’s market board and a vendor here to pass out everything. All the vendors bring their things prior to that and drop them off.”

The farmers market will be run through this model for the foreseeable future.