Ed Farmer, White Sox broadcaster, former pitcher, dies at 70

Sports
Associated Press20

CHICAGO (AP) — Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70.

The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.

A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves while pitching for eight teams over 11 seasons. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record.

Farmer joined Chicago’s radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and completed his 29th season last year.

Farmer became an advocate for organ donation after undergoing a kidney transplant in 1991. He is survived wife Barbara and daughter Shanda.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ohio State star Kaleb Wesson leaving to enter NBA draft

Associated Press

Chiefs’ Reid plotting Super Bowl defense from his basement

Associated Press

Hoops dream: Florida walk-on relishes moment years in making

Associated Press