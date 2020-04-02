Drug Investigation Arrests

A lengthy investigation into the illicit drug trade led to two search warrants on two separate, unrelated residences in Coshocton County.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday, April 1 a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 16000 block of State Route 93.

One male and one female were taken into custody. Officials said drugs, including a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, a firearm, cash and other drug items were seized.

A second warrant was executed in the 1700 block of South Lawn. One female and two males were taken into custody. Suspected drugs, cash and drug related items were seized in this warrant.

Names will be released upon the filing of formal charges.

