Discoveries of human remains in 2 counties not related

State
Associated Press37

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — The deaths of two people whose remains were recently found in two adjacent eastern Ohio counties are not related, authorities said, but their identities remain a mystery..

The first discovery came March 21, when a landowner riding an ATV as he inspected property stakes near an oil well in eastern Carroll County spotted some human remains down an embankment. Further investigation determined the remains are those of a woman who was probably around 60 years old.

The second discovery came late Monday night in Stark County, when an oil well contractor working in Pike Township found a human skull. The remains were determined to be those of man.

Authorities said clothing was also found at both sites, but said the discoveries of the remains were not related. It’s not clear how long the remains may have been at the sites.

An anthropologist will soon be brought in to study the remains and helped authorities in their efforts to identify them.

