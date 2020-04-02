Artists Sharing Positive Thoughts During a Tough Time

In a time of uncertainty local artists involved in the Artists Colony of Zanesville offer messages of hope and love to residents of Zanesville and each other.

Over 50 artists and downtown restaurants came together to help create a video sharing messages of support to the community. They said even though they can’t hold the “First Friday Art Walk” this month, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, creativity doesn’t stop.

“We just want to inspire people when the world is grey it’s up to us artists to bring some color to it for everybody,” said ArtCOZ President Kristen Brown.

Some artists shared pictures of their works with positive messages. Others sent in videos reminding people to keep being creative, thanking them for their support as well as remembering to stay optimistic.

You can keep following local artists through artcoz or http://www.artcoz.org/