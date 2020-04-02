THURSDAY 4/2:

TODAY: Mainly Sunny. Warmer & Seasonal. High 59°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Cold & Quiet. Low 33°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

Mainly sunny skies return to SE Ohio today, along with warmer temperatures, as highs climb into the upper 50s to near 60 this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with lows bottoming out into the lower 30s.

More sunshine and a touch more warmth moves in for the end of the work week, with highs in the lower 60s Friday afternoon.

More clouds and warmth move into the region as we begin the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday. A weak cold front will bring more clouds and a few shower chances on Sunday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Even more warmth and more rain potential will be with us as we begin the new work week. Highs will climb into the lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances will be greatest on Tuesday into Wednesday, with a few thunderstorms possible as well.

Have a Great Thursday!

