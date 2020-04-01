Woman, dog killed, 4 people hurt in house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A fast-moving fire roared through a western Ohio home early Wednesday, killing a woman and a dog and injuring four other people.

The fire in Springfield was reported around 7 a.m., when a Clark County sheriff’s deputy who was on his way to work saw the flames and notified authorities. The woman’s body was found shortly after the fire was extinguished, and her name has not been released.

The four injured people also lived in the home, authorities said. They were being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.