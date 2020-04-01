WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Hunter Adolph

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- Hunter Adolph of Philo High School is the latest senior in the spotlight.

It was a name we said a lot during football season, Adolph was the starting quarterback for the Electrics and was responsible for 30 touchdowns this past season. He was named the quarterback of the year in the Muskingum Valley League and was invited to play in the 2020 Hawaii Tiki Bowl in January.

A multi-sport athlete, Adolph, is a member of the Philo baseball team. Having hit above .500 his freshman season, there’s nothing he wants more than to play baseball his senior year.

Beating Tri-Valley in football this past season is one of Adolph’s favorite memories of his high school athletic career.