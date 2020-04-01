Perry County Confirms Second Coronavirus Case

The Perry County Covid-19 Unified Command Wednesday confirmed a second coronavirus case. The patient is a 72-year-old male and is currently in isolation. Perry County Health Commissioner Angela DeRolph says the health Department will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to their cases. The Perry County Health Department is conducting a contact case investigation to identify others at risk of

infection. At this time, you should assume community spread statewide and be taking these simple steps to help reduce the spread of the virus:

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

 Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, throw the tissue away, and wash your hands. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

 Clean high touch surfaces frequently – phones, doorknobs, light switches, cell phones, etc.

 If you have any signs of sickness, call your health care provider, otherwise if you are sick, stay home.

