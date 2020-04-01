Ohio officer, armed suspect both wounded in confrontation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A confrontation between police and an armed suspect in Ohio’s capital city ended early Wednesday with the suspect and an officer both shot and wounded, though both were expected to survive.

The shooting in Columbus occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on South Ohio Avenue, when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Karns Park. When they arrived, the officers heard more shots.

After confronting the suspect, officers chased him into a nearby alley, where the shooting occurred.

The wounded officer and suspect were both taken to the hospital, where the suspect was undergoing surgery. But their names and further details on their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation. It wasn’t clear what charges the suspect would face, authorities said.