Muskingum County Community Foundation donates large sum to local group that looks to feed the hungry

ZANESVILLE – This is the first check given from the foundation’s community cares fund which was established to help the county’s hunger network at the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic. The check was for $25,000 and there will be several more checks given to help fight hunger in the future.

“We’re going to be presenting these checks over the next several months just so that the hunger network can see a continuous influx of dollars so they can meet that current need that they have each and everyday as we go through this situation,” Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Brian Wagner said.

The Community Foundation is thrilled to see support from different organizations in the county who are concerned about hunger of the people close to home.

“The funds, they come from the community. They come from individuals, companies, businesses, social groups that just want to see Muskingum County residents be taken care of during this pandemic.

The Community Cares Fund was created to provide aid in times for emergencies and it isn’t only for the Corona Virus. It is prepared for other threats to public safety like severe weather or an economic crisis that could strike the county.