Muskingum County agencies give update on plan of attack for Corona Virus

Zanesville – Departments that were present included the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, City and Council elected officials, as well as law enforcement, EMS, and fire.

“The Health Department, the Fire Department, Law Enforcement, city representation, county representation, it’s all important so that we have a coordinated effort and fight this coming surge rather than working in silos. We’ll be much more efficient and serve a greater population by working togather,” Zanesville-Muskingum Health Dept’s Medical Director Jack Butterfield said.

Not only the Health Department, but, city and county staff alike are doing their due diligence to follow what the state guidelines are to combat the pandemic and do whatever is necessary to see that no other cases of the disease arise near Zanesville.

“By relying upon the Health Department, we are sure that whatever standards that are coming down from the state of Ohio are being broadly and equally enforced in Muskingum County,” Zanesville Mayor Donald Mason said.

Today’s meeting was also shared on Facebook live with Dr. Butterfield felt was a very good way for residents to receive important information with the new stay at home order in place.