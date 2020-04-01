Governor DeWine: Order to Speed Up COVID-19 Test Results

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Wednesday. It was announced that there are 2,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths. The Governor announced the creation of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to fight the coronavirus. He says it’s a public-private partnership to encourage the production of supplies needed in the fight against COVID-19. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued an order requiring Ohio hospitals without labs, which is the majority, to send their COVID-19 tests to designated labs with the capacity to process more tests, quicker. The Governor said a four to six day wait for test results is unacceptable. DeWine also issued an executive order urging lenders to not begin foreclosure proceedings on small business and rental property owned by individuals and companies. The projected peak of the coronavirus is expected by the end of the month.

