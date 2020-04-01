WEDNESDAY 4/1:

TODAY: Spotty AM Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Cool. High 50°

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Cold & Quiet. Low 33°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 56°

DISCUSSION:

A few spotty showers will be possible, primarily this morning, under mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Some peeks of sunshine will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer then yesterday, with highs around 50 this afternoon.

Skies will see decreasing cloud cover during the overnight, along with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 30s for overnight lows.

The end of the work week will be much brighter, with mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be warmer as well, with highs in the mid 50s on Thursday, and into the lower 60s on Friday.

More warmth and cloud cover move in for the weekend. Rain chances will be possible on Sunday, as a cold front moves in from the north and northwest. Temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will linger into the start of the new work week, with the better chance of seeing rain occurring on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper 60s on Monday, and into the lower 70s on Tuesday!

Have a Great Wednesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com