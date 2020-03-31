Police: Bullets enter Ohio home, wound 2 girls on couch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gunfire outside an Ohio home sent bullets into the residence and wounded two young girls sitting on a couch in their living room, police said.

Columbus police said the gunfire reported just after 11:30 p.m. Monday outside a home on the city’s south side sent rounds into the residence and struck the 8- and 11-year-old girls in their arms.

The victims were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition and expected to survive their injuries, police said.

The reason for the gunfire wasn’t immediately known, and no arrests were immediately reported. Police were checking with neighbors for any surveillance camera footage and asked anyone with information to contact detectives or Ohio Crime Stoppers.

—-

This story has been corrected to say bullets entered home, remove reference to coming through wall.