Muskingum County Community Action Agency to Distribute Bottles of Hand Soap

The Muskingum County Community Action Agency will be distributing bottles of hand soap. The Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies in partnership with the office of Governor Mike DeWine has coordinated the distribution of over 20,000 bottles of soap to Community Action agencies across Ohio. Thanks to a generous donation from Bath and Body Works the soaps will be handed out across the state at food pantries, low income housing projects, domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters and other vital locations to meet the needs of struggling Ohioans. Hygiene products have been in short supply due to the overwhelming demanded caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

