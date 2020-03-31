MCLS to Remain Closed

The Muskingum County Library System hoped today would be the last day of a shutdown that saw the doors of their facilities close.

Unfortunately with a “Stay at Home” order in place the library will remain closed for an indefinite amount of time.

Marketing and Community Relations Director with the Muskingum County Library Sytem Sean Fennell said, “We’re going to follow the advice of our local health department and government officials to make the right decision about when it is appropriate for us to reopen our doors. We know that the library is a huge gathering place for people and we want to make sure that everybody that may come into our library our safe.”

And with the kids continuing to learn from home the library system has made it easier to find content to keep them engaged.

“We have complied a whole bunch of useful databases for parents for caregivers who are homeschooling right now to be able to access,” explained Fennell. “There’s really wonderful databases like Culture Grams and also the Hoopla Kids Collection and we’re also posting our digital story times on that website page as well.”

Digital content from the library also includes library staff going live on Facebook to interact with patrons and posting ways to make the most out of social distancing.