TUESDAY 3/31:

TODAY: Cloudy. Stray PM Shower. Chilly. High 49°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Spotty Showers. Cold. Low 38°

WEDNESDAY: AM Spotty Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

A cloudy and chilly final day of March across SE Ohio, with highs only climbing into the upper 40s this afternoon. A stray shower chance will be possible this afternoon, especially towards the late afternoon.

A few spotty showers will be possible during the overnight, with cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 30s across the region.

A few spotty shower chances will linger into the morning on Wednesday, otherwise skies will be cloudy during the morning. Some slow clearing will begin to take place during the afternoon on Wednesday. This will bump temperatures back into the lower 50s for daytime highs as we begin April.

More sunshine and warmth will be in store as we end the work week, with highs climbing back into the lower 60s on Friday. More clouds and warmth will be had as we begin the weekend, as highs climb into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday.

A cold front will bring more rain chances to SE Ohio Sunday into Monday, with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

