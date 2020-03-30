Muskingum County Job and Family Services says it time to apply for COVID-19 disaster assistance. Households may be eligible for one-time assistance to use towards expenses related to the pandemic. This includes, rent, deposits, utilities, or Mortgage and car payments, to name a few. Applicants can apply over the phone starting today between 7:30 am and 3:30 pm. You will be asked for your income for the last 30 days for all members of your household, and their social security numbers. The number to call is 740-617-1177.

PRESS RELEASE March 30, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Contact: 740-617-1177 – Disaster Assistance Hotline The Muskingum County Job and Family Services would like to announce the availability of COVID-19 Disaster Assistance for residents of Muskingum County affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Households may be eligible for one-time assistance to use towards expenses related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. This may include: Rent, Deposits, Utilities, Temporary Housing Assistance, Mortgage payments, Car payments, Child Care payments and other expenses related to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Applicants can apply over the phone beginning March 30, 2020 and will run until funds are no longer available. Applications over the phone will be taken 7:30am to 3:30pm, contingent upon funding. For additional information, contact the Muskingum County Job and Family Services office at 740-617-1177. All applicants will be asked about their household income for the last 30 days for all members of the household, social security numbers for all household members and their household needs. Applicants must: • Live in Muskingum County; and • Have dependent children under the age of 19; • Household shall have been adversely affected by the emergency condition; and • Meet the income guidelines as listed below. MUSKINGUM COUNTY OHIO COVID-19 DISASTER ASSISTANCE 2020 INCOME ELIGIBILITY Income eligibility is based upon 200% Federal Poverty Guidelines. Income received in the last 30 days prior to the date of application is required for eligibility determination. Group Size Monthly Gross 1 $2,127 2 $2,873 3 $3,620 4 $4,367 5 $5,113