Perry County Establishes Collection Point for Personal Protection Equipment

Perry County announced the opening of a donation collection point in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The County is encouraging medical practices such as veterinary clinics, dentists, elective surgery centers and other non-essential medical providers to donate surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support first responders and critical operations occurring in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A collection point has been established at the Perry County Emergency Management Agency located at 121 West Brown Street, New Lexington Ohio 43764. The hours of operation for the Collection Point will be Monday – Friday from 8:00am to 11:00 am.

The Collection Point will begin receiving donated PPE on Monday, March 30 at 8:00am. You may contact the Perry County EMA at 740-342-1141 for donations. Unopened boxes of the following items will be accepted:  N95 masks  Surgical Masks  Gowns  Eye protection  Face shields  Nitrile gloves  Disinfecting  Hand sanitizer Only unopened boxes of the above items will be accepted. For additional information or questions, please email: pc.covid19.info@gmail.com