OMEGA Meetings Move to Digital Platforms

In a post Coronavirus world local agencies are having to change how they do business.

Normally the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association would be holding in-person meetings with the public to talk about upcoming transportation projects.

These projects are taking place in 8 counties which include Muskingum.

However, with social distancing now the norm these meetings have to move to digital platforms.

The Transportation Director for OMEGA Kevin Buettner said, “It’s their tax dollars at work, making things better. We want to make a smooth officiant transportation system all throughout our region and since the taxpayers are going to be there, we want to make sure that they have input.

OMEGA will discuss the transportation projects taking place over the next four years in our region including a bridge project in Muskingum County on Interstate 70. The meetings can be viewed live on Facebook and then will be posted on-line.

“We keep the comment period for 45 days so even if people can’t join our live video feed, we are going to post it on Youtube,” explained Buettner.

“So it will be available to everyone, so they can comment there as well and then we’ll capture those comments and address them as we can.”

Over the next 4 years just shy of $400m is coming into the region.

The Facebook Live meetings on April 1 are at 2pm and again at 6pm.