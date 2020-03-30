Local Philanthropist Gives Back To Community

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Retired basketball player and local philanthropist Kevin Martin is giving a sizable amount of money to a local food bank and clothes drive.

Martin said that the donation was the perfect opportunity to help his community.

“To me this is not really giving money, this is more what Eastside has done in the past years. I think they’re an essential part of our community, they do many things to help the kids across the community of Zanesville, and it’s just always nice to be a part of something… I was trying to find ways to help out during this crisis that we have never seen before, and I figured this would be the perfect organization to help.”

Martin also spoke to what his donation will help to buy.

“Whatever they put it at work, ya know they just do so many great things when it comes to kids and families in the community. We’ve had some backpacks, giving out food, it’s just a special feeling that Eastside gives across the community of Zanesville.”

Eastside is still accepting donations during this crisis.