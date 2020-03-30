Group of educators show support for local hospital

Zanesville – The teachers who came out Monday afternoon are like other teachers across the United States who are not able to work because of the Coronavirus. The women who stood outside of the Genesis Healthcare System Monday Afternoon miss the kids that they see everyday and they feel like there was no better action to take than showing their support for a hospital that is doing its best to keep everyone safe.

“We just want them to know how much we appreciate them and this is not the kind of world that they probably signed up for and we just want them to know that we’re behind them and we support them,” Zanesville teacher Katherine Dunkle said.

Although the disease has never been seen before, the educators in support feel like the staff at Genesis go above and beyond as they continue to respond to their call of duty.

“They’re all in there waiting and so patiently waiting and we hope that there’s not going to be a whole lot of people that need to be in there but we know that they’re just ready and waiting and we just wanted to let them know that we’re here for them,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle also wanted people to know that the group will be in front of Genesis again on Friday afternoon and they plan for that meeting to be much bigger.