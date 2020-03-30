Governor DeWine: K-12 School Closings Extended until May 1st

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing Monday at the Statehouse in Columbus. It was announced that there are currently 1,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, 39 deaths and 475 people hospitalized. DeWine announced that K-12 classrooms will remain closed until May 1st. The original ordered issued by Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, was set to expire on Friday. The Governor praised teachers and education officials for their excellent effort to teach classes over the internet, while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus. DeWine also said he would update the public if the Ohio National Guard had a new mission. He said “you are going to see guard members in our communities in increasing numbers. The will be liaising with local leaders to make sure we’re doing all we can to help.” The Governor said that Ohio prisoners are working to make personal protection equipment and “so far inmates have made 500 hospital gowns. They will be able to make 44,000 when they get additional fabric.” The Governor announced that 27,000 people have been tested in Ohio for COVID-19.

Please follow and like us: