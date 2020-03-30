Community Cares Project Sets Up Local Food Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A food drive headed up by local volunteers is being run out of the Secrest auditorium.

The drive will last several days and is headed by Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson. Hobson says that the drive is intended to bring food to the needy in this time of crisis.

“Here at Secrest we’ve been setting up our food drive for the hunger network. The hunger network is managed by the Muskingum county community foundation. So we know unfortunately that food is getting scarce, unfortunately people are losing their jobs or they’re getting unemployment at this time. We know that there is a high demand for food. What we’ve decided to do, sit down and talk to Mayor Don Mason, is do a food drive here at Secrest Auditorium.”

Hobson says that the drive is accepting all goods as well as cash donations.

“Right now what they’re telling us is they’re real low on canned vegetables. So we’re asking, please jump behind this, the community. Like I had said in one of my stories is we is greater than me. Right now, help us help others… Monetary donations can be made out to MCCF or Muskingum County Community Foundation and in the memo we ask you put Community Cares.”

Donations can be made at Secrest auditorium until Friday, April 3rd.