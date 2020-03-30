Board of Elections sets Voting Parameters

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Board of Elections is taking measures to make sure that primary voters can cast their ballots remotely.

Director Tim Thompson says that the measures will be easy to follow and will keep people safe.

“I would like to talk about the process of continual voting for the March 17th primary election. The legislature has extended the voting time until April 28th. In the meantime there’s going to be only mail voting, so voting by mail. There’ll be no in office voting except on April 28th but that’s only for voters with a qualifying disability.”

Thompson also wants to stress that the measures will be in place up until the primary is over.

“For those that are qualified voters, you can get an application online at our website or you can come down and pick one up out of the blue box… The deadline for submitting those applications is noon, Saturday April 25th, that is the last day we will mail out a ballot.”

Be sure to make sure that you’re properly registered to vote.