MONDAY 3/30:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Breezy & Mild. High 52°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Shower. Colder. Low 36°

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Cooler. High 49°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy Monday across SE Ohio, along with a spotty shower chances, especially this afternoon. It will be breezy as well, with winds between 10 to 20 mph sustained and 30 mph gusts. Highs will top off in the lower 50s this afternoon.

More clouds will linger into the overnight, along with a spotty shower chance. Winds will begin to subside during the first half of the overnight. Temperatures will be much colder, as lows will bottom out in the mid 30s!

More clouds, and a slight chance of a stray shower will be with us on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

A slight chance of a shower will linger into the mid-week, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a touch warmer once again, with highs in the lower 50s on Wednesday. Temperatures will gradually warm as we end the week, with highs in the lower 60s once again by Friday. We will see drier conditions, with some sunshine Thursday and Friday.

Clouds and rain chances will once again move into SE Ohio this weekend, along with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a Great Monday!

