Governor DeWine Calls President Trump for Help with Sterilizing Technology

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held his daily coronavirus briefing at the Statehouse in Columbus Sunday. He was critical of the FDA for not granting full approval of a Battelle technology to sterilize masks for hospital workers and first responders in the COVID-19 outbreak. He says federal officials promised to ease restrictions on the Battelle technology. The Governor says he got a phone call this afternoon from the Commissioner of the U.S Food and Drug Administration, Steve Hahn, who said the issue would be cleared up today. The issue is the technology is capable of cleaning 80,000 masks per day and the FDA is limiting the effort to only 10,000 per day . DeWine says he called President Donald Trump and the President said he will do everything he can to get this approved today. The Governor reported 1,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Ohio.

