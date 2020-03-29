Food Drive Monday at Secrest Auditorium

COVID-19 Local News Stories
The Muskingum County Hunger Network needs your nonperishable food donations now
more than ever. The Hunger Network consists of 16 food pantries and 4 hot meal programs in Muskingum County.
“Seeking food assistance can be difficult for many in our community. If you are struggling due to the impact of COVID-19, please reach out. There’s no judgement in what we do, or shame in living this crisis. We are neighbors; here with you, and for you,”
—Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Monday, March 30th – April 3th, 2020

Secrest Auditorium
334 Shinnick St, Zanesville, OH
Items can be dropped off CURBSIDE via the
4th Street, performance entrance
across from the Center for Seniors
between the hours of
10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Nonperishable Items Needed:
• Canned Vegetables – including tomatoes and tomato sauce
• Canned Tuna, Salmon and Chicken
• Peanut Butter
• Boxed Pasta or Rice
• Canned or dried bean or lentils
• Jelly, Jam or Fruit Butters
All foods must be closed, sealed, and labeled. If unlabeled, the complete ingredient
information must be provided. Pallet drop off capability is available.
Checks can be made payable to: Muskingum County Community Foundation with
Community Cares written in the memo line. Mail to: MCCF, 534 Putnam Ave,
Zanesville, OH 43701.

