WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Katie Pride

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- The newest WHIZ Senior Spotlight is, Katie Pride, a pitcher and first baseman on the Philo softball team.

Pride was apart of last years Electrics team that won the district title and reached its first regional since 2013.

All Pride knows is softball, as its been in her blood for years, having started on her first team at nine years old. Every member of her family has played the game, both her parents and her three older siblings.

Being the youngest, the Pride family is hoping they get the chance to watch Katie play the game she loves one final time in high school.