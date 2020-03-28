Gas Prices Hit Record Low Since 2009

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A variety of factors have led to record low gas prices across the nation. The lows are at their most extreme since 2009, over a decade ago.

The low prices are attributed by experts to the spread of COVID-19 as well as a Price war between the nations of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Area prices are currently anywhere between $1.60 and $1.80. With the usage of gas cards available at local supermarkets the price can reportedly get below $1.30.

An area gas station employee told WHIZ that current prices are the lowest she has seen in her year of fast station employment. She also says that due to COVID-19 there has not been a bump in business.

There is no reason to believe that the prices will go up in the foreseeable future.