Winerak making adjustments for COVID19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With Governor Mike DeWine’s ‘Stay at Home’ Order, some area businesses had to shut their doors.

One local business that is allowed to stay open is the Winerak in Zanesville. Owner Mike Alfman says he is taking the necessary steps to keep his customers safe when they enter his store.

“We have a sanitizing table right at the front door. You can spray down the handle on your cart. You can put gloves on and feel safe — that’s how we want you to feel when you come into the Winerak. We’re using the distance rule. We’re asking people at the line to back up, give each other 6-feet and don’t get in someone else’s space. It’s tough to do in a small business but we’re doing it and everyone’s listening. I think it’s really going well as far as that goes.”

Alfman says he is also prioritizing his employees health and the health of their families during this pandemic.

“First thing when we come in, we take temperatures. We have a log — official log on this paper right here. And when employees go home, what I’ve told them to do, what I do, I take my clothing off, I throw it in the laundry, I get a shower and I go from there. My wife and I are actually isolating from each other.”

He says because of his wife’s health problems, they are practicing social distancing in their own home.

“I would hope that anyone is doing that with their family and friends too.”

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They offer pickup orders of alcohol and food and say if you need toilet paper, all you have to do is ask.