Second Muskingum Co. case of COVID-19 identified as 3-month-old

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center Friday is reporting a second Muskingum County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test was recorded in a 3-month-old boy who lives in the county and is now hospitalized. This is a contact of the first case. No additional personal information will be released in order to protect personal privacy information about the case following HIPAA regulations.

Thursday, the Command Center announced that a 48-year-old Muskingum County man was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. He recently traveled out of the state and is currently being treated in the intensive care unit. There are also 20 county residents in quarantine. Those people were in contact with positively tested people in Coshocton County. There are no reported COVID-19 deaths in Muskingum County.