Raiders announce deals with Kwiatkoski, Heath, Nassib

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have officially announced the additions of free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Jeff Heath and defensive end Carl Nassib.

All three players agreed to deals last week but they weren’t announced until Friday after they all passed physicals. The Raiders also announced that long snapper Trent Sieg has signed his exclusive rights tender.

The Raiders have overhauled their defense in free agency with the three players, joining linebacker Cory Littleton as key additions.

The team also has agreements with cornerback Eli Apple, defensive tackle Maliek Collins and defensive lineman Daniel Ross that haven’t been officially announced.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL