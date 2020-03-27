Flooding a possibility over weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With rain in the forecast, Muskingum County could be seeing flooding throughout the area.

Director of the Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency Jeff Jadwin says driving through flooded roadways could be life-threatening.

“We can’t stress enough, ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ Between Friday and Saturday last week, we had three rescues in Muskingum County for the flooding where people drove into the water. One was almost a fatality.”

With grounds already saturated from high waters last weekend, anyone who lives near rivers or creeks should be prepared.

“As we’re foreseeing the weather forecast that we’re going to get 1 to 2 inches or more in rain again this weekend. The rivers, the creeks, everything is saturated. So the water will come up rapidly. We need to be very clear with individuals to have your to-go bags. Your homes may flood.”

Jadwin says if you live in a frequently flooded area, you should prepare to shelter in place with family or friends because the American Red Cross is not creating shelters during the governor’s stay at home order.