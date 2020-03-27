FRIDAY 3/27:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storm. Warm. High 61°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers/Storm. Cloudy & Mild. Low 52°

SATURDAY: Showers & Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Very Warm. High 76°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and perhaps a storm will possible across SE Ohio, especially this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs around 60.

Scattered showers will continue to be possible tonight, along with the chance for a thunderstorm. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with lows into the lower 50s.

More warmth will move into the region as we begin the weekend, with highs climbing into the mid to possibly upper 70s! More showers and storms will possible on Saturday. A strong to severe storm threat will be with us during the afternoon into the evening across the region, with damaging winds being the primary concern, along with heavy rains.

A cold front will begin to move through the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing more showers and a few storms to SE Ohio. Most of the region will begin to dry out during the afternoon on Sunday.

Cooler, but more seasonal conditions will begin to move in behind the front as we head into the new work week. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Monday through next Thursday. The threat for rain returns late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com