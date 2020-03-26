Zanesville food pantry, church partnering for giveaway Friday

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Eastside Community Ministry and a First Baptist Church are teaming up to hold a food give away.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, low-income families can drive through the church parking lot to pick up fresh produce and other food staples.

Executive Director of the ministry and Pastor David Nuhfer came up with the idea for the drive-thru pantry after restrictions were put in place in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re gonna do it as an outside drive-up. What we will do is we’ll have people drive up onto the parking lot. We’re going to park them on the other side of the lot in rows and then we’ll bring them around where volunteers will load their groceries into their car so they can drive safely. We can get the job done, they can get the food that they need but we can do our part in helping to not spread the virus.”

Nuhfer says Eastside is serving even more people because of recent, mass lay-offs.

“This is a difficult time. Especially people who are economically disadvantaged. They may run out of money, they may not have the food they need and with Eastside Community Ministry we want to make sure they have the food that they need to meet their basic needs.”

The church is located at 80 E. Main Street in South Zanesville.

For more information, go to Eastside’s Facebook page.