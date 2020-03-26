WHIZ Senior Spotlight: Score Perkins

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- This edition of the Senior Spotlight is, Score Perkins of John Glenn High School

Perkins has had a love for baseball since he was a baby and has been playing America’s Pastime since he was three years old.



A middle-infielder and an outfielder for John Glenn, Perkins has a lot of great memories on the diamond. Such as winning the MVL title and being a regional semi-finalist back in 2018.



Perkins is quite the athlete as he was apart of the John Glenn football team, that won the MVL title this past year for the first time since 1980.



Perkins has a love for the game of baseball but it’s football that he’ll be playing at the next level. He’ll be attending Allegheny College to play football in the fall.