MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-– The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Thursday plans for an upcoming road closure.

Officials said beginning Monday, March 30, State Route 83 will be closed approximately a mile and a half north of Otsego for a slip repair.

Crews will be working from 8: 00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, April 3, weather permitting.

The suggested detour is SR 93 to SR 541 to SR 16.